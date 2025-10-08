Don’t repeat mistake: Udit Raj appeals to Muslim voters as AIMIM announces Bihar candidature

New Delhi: With the Bihar Assembly elections just weeks away, AIMIM’s announcement to contest four seats in the Mithilanchal region has sparked sharp reactions from other political parties. Congress leader Udit Raj on Wednesday appealed to Muslim voters not to split their votes. He warned that it would be a “mistake” if they chose to go with the AIMIM. Speaking to IANS, Raj said, “I appeal to Muslim voters, a mistake was made last time, and because of that, they had to suffer for five years and endure great hardship. This time, do not repeat that mistake.

Do not let your vote get divided.” His remarks come in response to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s recent declaration that the party will contest four seats in the Mithilanchal region — Jale, Bisfi, Keoti, and Darbhanga town — in the upcoming polls. AIMIM had performed well in the previous Assembly elections, winning five seats in the Seemanchal region, and is now looking to expand its base. Reacting to the development, Congress MP Manoj Kumar played down the impact of AIMIM’s move, stating, “They are free to contest wherever they want, four seats or even 50. Everyone has the freedom to participate in a democracy.

But the people of Bihar will not be confused this time.” AIMIM leader Owaisi made the announcement during a public rally at Kumrauli in the Jale constituency of Darbhanga district on October 6. “After Seemanchal, AIMIM will now contest in four seats in the Mithilanchal area,” he declared, signaling the party’s intent to build on its past gains and broaden its electoral base in Bihar.

The development has sparked debate over whether AIMIM’s entry could lead to a split in the opposition vote, particularly among Muslim voters, a demographic that traditionally leans towards the INDIA bloc led by parties like the RJD and Congress. Elections to the 243-member Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases, on November 6 and 11, with counting of votes on November 14.