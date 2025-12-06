Kollur Double Bedroom, 6,500 Houses Still Unoccupied, Government Considering Taking Back Possession

The State Government has made it clear that double bedroom houses allotted to beneficiaries who have not occupied them may soon be taken back and reallotted to genuine poor families.

The previous government constructed nearly 15,660 double bedroom houses in Kollur, spending around ₹1,485 crore. However, nearly 6,500 of these houses remain locked, as allottees continue to live elsewhere instead of shifting to the allotted units.

Allottees Reluctant to Move to Kollur

Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy revealed that many allottees live in other areas and are unwilling to shift to Kollur, citing reasons like:

Long travel distances

Disruption to small businesses

Daily commuting challenges

He explained that even in the Jubilee Hills constituency, several poor families received houses in Kollur, but have kept them locked for months or even years.

The Minister also disclosed a serious violation:

Some allottees have illegally sold their Kollur houses to local residents, despite strict rules prohibiting such sales.

Also Read: Good News for Telangana Citizens, Second Phase of Indiramma Housing Set to Deliver 3 Lakh New Homes Soon

Government Issues Notices, Warns of Repossession

The government has sent notices to all non-occupying allottees.

Minister Srinivas Reddy stated:

“If they fail to respond, the government will take back possession of these houses.”

He confirmed that all reclaimed units will be allotted through a transparent process to deserving poor families who genuinely need housing.

Unoccupied Houses in Other Districts as Well

The issue is not limited to Kollur.

The Minister said similar patterns are seen in:

Medchal

Rangareddy

Several other districts

Many beneficiaries continue to live in slums while the allotted double bedroom houses remain locked and unused.

Interestingly, double bedroom units in core city areas are fully occupied, while projects built on the outskirts face reluctance from allottees.

New Urban Housing Plans Announced

The State Government is preparing major housing reforms, including:

G+3 and G+4 residential buildings for poor families living in slums

for poor families living in slums New housing clusters to be built in urban areas

Plans to be announced soon

For middle-class families, the government is also planning affordable housing projects around the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

Both government and private land may be used for this purpose.

Minister Srinivas Reddy added:

“A new housing policy will be announced within two to three months. Reports based on successful models from other cities have already been prepared.”

The issue of Kollur Double Bedroom: 6,500 houses still locked, government considering taking back possession has raised serious concerns about misuse of welfare housing. With the government preparing to reclaim unoccupied units and introduce new urban housing policies, major changes are expected in Telangana’s housing sector in the coming months.