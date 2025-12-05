Good News for Telangana Citizens, Second Phase of Indiramma Housing Set to Deliver 3 Lakh New Homes Soon

The State Government has announced that the second phase of Indiramma houses will begin from April, marking a major expansion of affordable housing across Telangana. The Housing Department shared detailed updates on construction progress and upcoming policy changes during a media briefing held at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat.

Authorities confirmed that nearly 4 lakh Indiramma houses have already been sanctioned, and around 3 lakh houses are currently under various stages of construction. The government aims to complete one lakh house inaugurations by March and another two lakhs by June.

Officials highlighted several key points regarding the ongoing housing initiatives:

Nearly 4 lakh houses sanctioned under the Indiramma scheme.

sanctioned under the Indiramma scheme. 3 lakh houses in different phases of construction.

in different phases of construction. 1 lakh houses to be ready by March and another 2 lakh by June .

to be ready by March and . Cabinet has approved launching the second phase of Indiramma houses from April .

. Housing allotment plans finalized for all towns, cities, and GHMC limits.

The government reiterated that the Indiramma scheme will continue until all eligible poor families receive housing support.

New Urban Housing Policy for G+3 and G+4 Buildings

A major announcement was the introduction of a new Urban Housing Policy designed specifically for slum-dwelling families in urban areas.

The policy includes:

Construction of G+3 or G+4 residential complexes for poor families.

for poor families. Four strategic locations identified around the Outer Ring Road .

. Each location expected to house 8,000 to 10,000 units.

These housing clusters aim to provide modern, stable living spaces without disturbing people’s livelihoods.

Middle-Class Housing Around Outer Ring Road

In addition to Indiramma housing, the government is also working on:

Affordable housing for middle-class families along the ORR belt.

along the ORR belt. Construction on both government lands and privately acquired lands , if required.

and , if required. Policy details to be released within two to three months .

. Reports and models studied from housing schemes in other major cities.

Clearing Old Issues and Strengthening the Housing System

The Housing Minister stated that:

Old, dilapidated houses built during the previous government’s tenure—especially Kukatpally Housing Board units —may be demolished to make way for new high-rise apartments .

—may be demolished to make way for . 700 crore rupees were spent to complete abandoned 2BHK constructions left incomplete by the previous government.

were spent to complete abandoned 2BHK constructions left incomplete by the previous government. An additional 200 crore rupees was used to provide basic amenities in the completed colonies.

To strengthen the system:

Lands under lease or illegal occupation within Housing Board limits are being reclaimed.

within Housing Board limits are being reclaimed. Boundary walls have already been built around 1,000 acres .

. The Housing Department, which was dissolved earlier, has been revived .

. 394 DEEs were restored and 800 AEs appointed on contract.

were restored and appointed on contract. Additional staff: 152 employees from other departments and 32 from Revenue Department taken on deputation.

Accountability and Future Housing Plans

As part of disciplinary measures:

9 Panchayat Raj secretaries who mismanaged Indiramma scheme implementation were suspended .

who mismanaged Indiramma scheme implementation were . 2 officials were removed from service.

The government also plans to review cases of 15,000 beneficiaries whose earlier Indiramma houses remained incomplete. These individuals may be shifted under a new scheme soon.

The upcoming Indiramma Urban Housing Policy will ensure that poor families receive houses close to their existing livelihoods through G+4 construction models.

With the announcement that Indiramma Houses Second Phase will begin from April, and a new Urban Housing Policy on the way, the State Government is preparing for one of the largest housing expansions in Telangana’s history. As lakhs of homes near completion, the focus remains on providing secure, stable housing for poor and middle-class families across urban and rural areas.