Dr. Kavadi Yelleiah Felicitated After Winning Global Healthcare Award 2025



Hyderabad: Veteran physician, humanitarian, and celebrated literary figure Dr. Kavadi Yelleiah was felicitated in Hyderabad on Tuesday following his recent honour— the Global Healthcare Award at the International Awards Summit 2025 held in Malaysia. The recognition highlights his decades-long service to medicine and society.

At 85, Dr. Yelleiah continues to embody compassionate healthcare, offering medical consultations at minimal fees and providing free treatment to the underprivileged. Born in 1941 in Mahbubnagar district, he completed his MBBS from Gandhi Medical College in 1967 and went on to serve the government health sector for over three decades, retiring as Deputy Civil Surgeon in 1998.

Beyond his medical contributions, Dr. Yelleiah is widely respected for his literary work, which explores themes of nature, spirituality, and social harmony. His notable publications include Saviour and Salvation, Rajanikanth, and Jawaraalu, with several of his poems featured in The Other Side of the Mirror (1991) and various leading literary journals.

Over the years, he has been honoured with numerous prestigious awards, including the Dr. Ambedkar Sahithya Shree Award, Mother Teresa Lifetime Achievement Award, Gurram Jashuva Lifetime Achievement Award, Nandi Award, and several national accolades acknowledging his social and cultural contributions.

Dr. Yelleiah’s legacy—rooted in compassion, community service, and cultural enrichment—continues to inspire generations. His felicitation stands as a tribute to a life devoted to healing, humanity, and the arts.