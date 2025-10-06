Drug Party Busted at Moinabad Farmhouse, over 50 Students Detained

Hyderabad: In a late-night operation, the Rajendranagar Special Operations Team (SOT) raided a farmhouse in Moinabad, Ranga Reddy district, uncovering a drug-fueled party attended by more than 50 students, including several minors.

During the raid, police discovered that participants were consuming narcotic substances and alcohol. Preliminary medical tests revealed that two individuals tested positive for drug use. Authorities have identified Kishan, the main organiser of the event, as one of six people booked in connection with the case.

According to police sources, the students had gathered at the farmhouse for a weekend celebration that turned into a drug party. Investigators are now probing how the banned substances were procured and whether a larger network is involved.

Officials from the Telangana Police have intensified efforts to trace the supply chain and prevent such gatherings involving youth and narcotics. The operation underscores the department’s commitment to tackling the growing menace of drug abuse among students in and around Hyderabad.