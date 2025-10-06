Hyderabad

Ex-Corporator, Community Members Lodge Complaint Against MLA Raja Singh Over Remarks

Former AIMIM corporator from Chawni Division, Janab Mohd Murtuza Ali, along with a group of local youths, has filed a formal complaint against Goshamahal MLA T. Raja Singh at the Madannapet Police Station.

6 October 2025
Hyderabad: Former AIMIM corporator from Chawni Division, Janab Mohd Murtuza Ali, along with a group of local youths, has filed a formal complaint against Goshamahal MLA T. Raja Singh at the Madannapet Police Station.

The complaint was submitted on Monday in response to alleged derogatory remarks made by the MLA about Prophet Mohammed (PBUH). Murtuza Ali, accompanied by community representatives, urged authorities to take strict legal action against Singh, stressing that such comments deeply hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community.

Madanpet Inspector J. Sreenu received the complaint and assured the delegation that appropriate legal steps would be initiated as per law. Police officials added that the matter would be examined in detail before proceeding further.

The complaint comes amid growing concerns over provocative statements by public representatives, with community leaders calling for accountability and restraint in public discourse.

