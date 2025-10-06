Hyderabad

Hyderabad Residents File Complaint Against MLA Raja Singh Over Controversial Remarks

Tensions arose in the Hussaini Alam area after local residents lodged a formal complaint against Gosha Mahal MLA Raja Singh, alleging that he made inappropriate comments about the Prophet Muhammad.

6 October 2025
Hyderabad: Tensions arose in the Hussaini Alam area after local residents lodged a formal complaint against Gosha Mahal MLA Raja Singh, alleging that he made inappropriate comments about the Prophet Muhammad.

According to the complaint, filed with the Hussaini Alam police, the residents demanded strict legal action against the MLA for his remarks, describing them as offensive and hurtful to the religious sentiments of the community.

Authorities are reviewing the complaint and are expected to take necessary steps under the law. Local leaders and community members have urged for calm while the investigation is underway, emphasizing the need to maintain peace in the area.

This development adds to the ongoing controversy surrounding public statements by political figures, highlighting the sensitivity of religious issues in the city.

