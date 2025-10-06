Jubilee Hills By-Election: Polling Set for November 11, Election Schedule Released

Hyderabad: The Election Commission has officially announced the schedule for the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election. The polling will take place on November 11, 2023. Chief Election Commissioner, Gnanesh Kumar, confirmed that the election process will begin with the issuance of the notification on October 13. Nominations will be accepted from the same day until October 21. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on October 22, and polling will occur on November 11. The results will be declared on November 14.

This by-election has been necessitated by the sudden death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath, who had won the seat in the 2023 Assembly elections. Gopinath passed away in June due to a heart attack, leaving the seat vacant. In response, the BRS has fielded Gopinath’s wife, Sunita Gopinath, as its candidate for the by-election.

On the other hand, the Congress party has several contenders for the Jubilee Hills seat, including Naveen Yadav, Bontu Ram Mohan, C.N. Reddy, and Anjan Kumar Yadav. According to sources, the Congress leadership is reportedly considering one of these three candidates—Naveen Yadav, Bontu Ram Mohan, or C.N. Reddy—and is expected to finalize the decision soon.

With both major parties gearing up for the by-election, political observers are closely watching developments, as the results will hold significant implications for the political landscape in Telangana.