Duplication in EPIC Number Doesn’t Mean Fake or Duplicate Voters: ECI Clarifies

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a clarification regarding concerns over duplicate Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) numbers, asserting that such duplication does not imply the presence of fake or duplicate voters in the electoral rolls.

The statement comes amid rising concerns over voter authenticity and allegations of electoral malpractice.

ECI Addresses Duplicate EPIC Number Issue

The ECI acknowledged that in certain cases, duplicate EPIC numbers exist due to an outdated manual system that was used before the adoption of the Election Roll Management System (ERONET) platform. Under the old mechanism, different States and Union Territories (UTs) sometimes assigned identical alphanumeric EPIC numbers to different voters.

Clarifying the issue, the ECI stated: “While some electors may have identical EPIC numbers, their demographic details, Assembly Constituency, and polling booth information are entirely different. Each voter is registered in only one state and can cast their vote only at their designated polling station.”

Voter Identity and Electoral Integrity Remain Secure

The Election Commission reassured citizens that despite the presence of duplicate EPIC numbers in some instances, electoral integrity is maintained as each voter is linked to a unique entry in the electoral roll. It emphasized that voter registration and authentication processes ensure that individuals cannot cast votes outside their designated constituencies.

To eliminate concerns, the ECI announced that it is taking proactive steps to rectify such cases and assign unique EPIC numbers to all registered voters. The electoral roll database is undergoing an update through the ERONET 2.0 platform, which will eliminate the possibility of duplicate EPIC numbers being assigned in the future.

Background of the Duplicate EPIC Number Issue

The issue of duplicate EPIC numbers stems from the pre-ERONET era, when voter registration was handled manually at the state level. Different states sometimes used identical alphanumeric series for EPIC numbers, leading to cases where voters in separate states received the same number.

The ECI emphasized that this administrative overlap does not affect voter eligibility or the fairness of elections. The Commission is now working towards a permanent resolution by ensuring that every registered voter is assigned a unique EPIC number.

Political Reactions and Allegations

The ECI’s clarification comes days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of manipulating the voter rolls by allegedly adding fake voters from other states. The allegations fueled a political controversy, with opposition parties raising concerns over potential electoral fraud.

Also Read | ECI Announces Schedule for MLC Elections in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

In response, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal dismissed the claims, stating that the voter list update process follows strict legal procedures and that any concerns regarding electoral rolls should be addressed through established channels.

ECI’s Steps to Strengthen Electoral Transparency

To prevent future confusion and maintain public trust in the electoral process, the ECI has initiated several measures, including: