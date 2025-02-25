Telangana

E-KYC Mandatory for All Ration Card Beneficiaries by March 31st

Uma Devi25 February 2025 - 13:06
E-KYC Mandatory for All Ration Card Beneficiaries by March 31st

Khagaria, India: In an important update, the government has made it mandatory for all ration card beneficiaries to complete their E-KYC by March 31st. Initially, the deadline for the process was set for December 31st; however, it has now been extended to ensure 100% completion of E-KYC for all ration card holders.

Why is E-KYC Important?

E-KYC is an essential process to authenticate the identity of ration card holders, ensuring accuracy and transparency in the distribution of government benefits. It aims to minimize fraud, ensure targeted delivery, and maintain a seamless ration distribution system for the beneficiaries.

Steps for Beneficiaries:

All ration card holders are advised to complete their E-KYC process without delay. It is crucial that each beneficiary proactively initiates and completes the E-KYC to avoid interruptions in receiving ration benefits.

Consequences of Delay

Failure to complete the E-KYC process by March 31st may result in the suspension of ration card benefits. The district administration has emphasized the importance of completing the process at the earliest to prevent any service disruptions.

How to Complete E-KYC

Beneficiaries can visit the designated E-KYC centers or use the online portal to complete their verification. It’s a simple and necessary step to ensure continued access to government services.

Uma Devi25 February 2025 - 13:06

