e-Passport Rollout Begins in India — What’s New, How to Apply, how it Works, Fee, Validity, Check Full Details

India’s e-Passport, introduced under the upgraded Passport Seva Programme (PSP) 2.0, is now being rolled out across select cities as part of a nationwide pilot. The government aims for wide expansion by mid-2025 and a full transition to e-Passports by June 2035.

More than 80 lakh e-Passports have already been issued within India, along with 60,000 issued abroad, marking a major shift towards modern, secure international travel documents.

The e-Passport includes an RFID chip embedded in the front cover, enabling secure, contactless biometric verification compliant with international ICAO standards.

e-Passport: What Makes it Different? Key Features Explained

India’s e-Passport is designed to improve safety, speed, and global acceptance.

Key Features

Contactless Immigration Scanning for faster travel

for faster travel Strong anti-tampering protections

ICAO-compliant biometric security

Global recognition due to embedded chip

due to embedded chip A gold biometric symbol on the cover differentiates it from regular passports

What Information Is Stored in the RFID Chip?

Category Details Stored Biometrics Facial photo, fingerprints, iris scan Personal Data Full name, DOB, gender, address, passport number, issue/expiry dates Security Data Digital signature of issuing authority, PKI encryption

This encrypted data prevents duplication, forgery, and unauthorized access.

Can You Download India’s e-Passport?

No.

The e-Passport cannot be downloaded as a digital file. It is a physical document with an embedded chip, similar to biometric passports in developed countries.

Existing non-e-Passports remain valid until their normal expiry dates.

Cities Where e-Passports Are Now Available (2025 Pilot)

India has launched the e-Passport in the following cities:

Nagpur (Maharashtra)

(Maharashtra) Bhubaneswar (Odisha)

(Odisha) Jammu (J&K)

(J&K) Panaji (Goa)

(Goa) Shimla (Himachal Pradesh)

(Himachal Pradesh) Raipur (Chhattisgarh)

(Chhattisgarh) Amritsar (Punjab)

(Punjab) Jaipur (Rajasthan)

(Rajasthan) Chennai (Tamil Nadu)

(Tamil Nadu) Hyderabad (Telangana)

(Telangana) Surat (Gujarat)

(Gujarat) Ranchi (Jharkhand)

(Jharkhand) Delhi

More cities will be added via Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) and Post Office PSKs across Tier-2 and Tier-3 regions.

Step-by-Step Guide: How to Apply for an India e-Passport

Visit passportindia.gov.in Select New Passport / Re-issue Choose e-Passport option (auto-selected in eligible cities) Register or log in Fill the application form (Aadhaar/DigiLocker auto-fill supported) Pay fee online ₹1,500 for fresh passport

₹2,000 for re-issue Book appointment at PSK/POPSK Visit for biometrics (fingerprints, iris, photograph) and document verification Track status online

How to Check e-Passport Status Online

Go to passportindia.gov.in Click Track Application Status Enter File Number + Date of Birth View live updates

Validity of the India e-Passport

Adults: 10 years

10 years Minors: 5 years

5 years No extra fees compared to normal passports

India’s e-Passport Is a Big Step Toward Faster, Safer Travel

The rollout of the India e-Passport 2025 marks a major milestone in modernizing the country’s travel infrastructure. With RFID-based security, biometric protection, and faster immigration processing, the e-Passport is expected to significantly benefit international travelers, students, professionals, and NRIs.

As the government expands the service to more cities, Munsif News 24×7 will continue to update readers on application timelines, new features, and nationwide rollout milestones.