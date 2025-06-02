E-Shram Card: One Card, Many Benefits — Eligibility, Registration Process & Key Details Explained

The Government of India has launched the E-Shram Yojana to provide social and financial security to workers in the unorganised sector. Initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 26, 2021, this scheme is operated by the Ministry of Labour and Employment. It aims to support daily wage labourers, small traders, youth, and low-income families through direct benefits and financial aid.

Who Can Register for E-Shram?

Any unorganised worker between 16 and 59 years of age is eligible. After registration, they receive a 12-digit Universal Account Number (UAN). This number is used to track and provide various scheme benefits.

Documents Required for Registration

Aadhaar-linked mobile number

Savings bank account details

Educational qualification certificate

Occupational certificate

Income certificate

Passport-size photo

How to Register Online for E-Shram Card

Visit the official E-Shram portal Click on “Register on E-Shram” Enter your mobile number linked to Aadhaar Choose whether you are a member of EPFO/ESIC Click “Get OTP” and enter the OTP received Fill in your Aadhaar number and accept the terms Verify the second OTP sent to your phone Check the pre-filled form details and proceed Submit self-declaration and validate final OTP Upon completion, your UAN card will be generated Download and save your E-Shram card

What Are the Benefits of the E-Shram Card?

Accidental insurance coverage up to ₹2 lakh under PM Suraksha Bima Yojana

up to ₹2 lakh under Direct access to central government welfare schemes

Acts as a centralised database for unorganised workers

Ensures social security benefits like pensions, insurance, and emergency support

Final Note

The E-Shram initiative is a game changer for India’s unorganised workforce, helping crores gain access to essential government benefits with a simple registration. If you or anyone in your family is eligible, register today and secure your future with just one card.