Earthquake of 3.8 Magnitude Shakes Multiple Districts in Telangana

Telangana: Mild tremors were felt across several districts in Telangana on Monday evening, causing panic among residents. The earthquake struck around 6:30 PM, affecting Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jagtial, and Rajanna Sircilla districts. Locals reported shaking that lasted between 3 to 6 seconds, prompting many to rush out of their homes.

Objects Fell, Tiles Collapsed in Jagtial

In Bhimaram mandal of Jagtial district, a tiled roof reportedly collapsed due to the tremors. Residents initially mistook the rumbling for a thunderstorm until objects began falling from shelves and rooftops.

Magnitude 3.8 Earthquake Hits Kumurambheem Asifabad

A magnitude 3.8 earthquake was recorded at 6:50 PM in Pulikunta, Rebbena mandal, located in Kumurambheem Asifabad district. The quake’s impact was also felt in nearby mandals including Lakshmanachanda, Pembi, Khanapur, Dasturabad, Jannaram, Laksettipeta, and Dandepalli. No casualties have been reported so far.

Also Read: Heavy Rains Disrupt Hyderabad Metro Services Between Khairatabad and Irrumanzil

Eyewitness Reports: Glass Items Shattered in Jannaram and Tapalpur

Jadi Rajanna, a teacher from Ponakal Sri Lanka Colony in Jannaram mandal, reported that a glass item fell from a table due to the quake. In Tapalpur, another resident, Vijayadharma, said glasses fell from an “antla stand” during the tremors.

Tremors Felt in Siddipet’s Dubbaka and Rajakkapeta

Between 6:45 PM and 7:00 PM, tremors were also experienced in Dubbaka town and Rajakkapeta in Siddipet district, according to local residents. People vacated their homes in fear as the shaking persisted briefly.

Authorities Monitoring the Situation

Seismologists have confirmed the mild quake and are closely monitoring the situation. As of now, there are no reports of serious damage or injuries, though precautionary measures are being advised in the affected areas.