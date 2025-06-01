What is the EB-5 Green Card and Why Are Indian Students Rushing for It? Here’s What You Need to Know

With U.S. immigration policies becoming stricter under the new Donald Trump administration, a growing number of Indian students are turning to the EB-5 visa route in hopes of securing a Green Card. Immigration law firms have reported a 100% surge in EB-5 applications from Indian students in just the past four to five months.

F-1 Visa Holders Driving EB-5 Demand

Traditionally dominated by H-1B visa holders, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program is now witnessing an unprecedented rise in applications from F-1 visa holders—students currently studying in the U.S. on non-immigrant student visas.

“In contrast to previous years, interest from F-1 visa holders has increased by 100%,” said Rajneesh Pathak, founder of Global North Residency and Citizenship, in a statement to The Economic Times. This surge comes amid uncertainty and fear triggered by the Trump administration’s more aggressive immigration stance.

Visa Revocations Spark Panic

The Trump administration recently revoked over 300 F-1 visas, citing involvement in campus activism and engagement with alleged “anti-national content” on social media. Affected students reportedly received emails from the U.S. Department of State (DOS) directing them to self-deport using the CBP Home App.

This crackdown has sent shockwaves across the Indian student community, especially those enrolled in competitive fields like computer science, biotech, and finance. In response, many are now viewing the EB-5 route as a safer, long-term alternative.

What Is the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program?

The EB-5 programs, managed by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), allows foreign investors and their families to apply for lawful permanent residence if they:

Invest $800,000 (approx. ₹7 crore) in a U.S. commercial enterprise

(approx. ₹7 crore) in a U.S. commercial enterprise Create or preserve 10 full-time jobs for qualified U.S. workers

Known as the employment-based fifth preference (EB-5) visa, it grants Green Cards to successful applicants and their immediate families. However, the program has a limited cap of around 700 visas per country per year, making competition intense.

U.S. Immigration Fund Reports Spike in Interest

The U.S. Immigration Fund (USIF), a regional center operator for the EB-5 program, has also confirmed a doubling in inquiries and applications from Indian F-1 visa holders compared to 2024, when most applicants were H-1B professionals.

With growing uncertainty surrounding non-immigrant visas, the EB-5 route is increasingly seen as a more secure and direct pathway to long-term residency in the United States.

Conclusion

As U.S. immigration becomes more selective under Trump’s leadership, Indian students and professionals are proactively exploring the EB-5 investment route to safeguard their futures. While the high cost and limited availability remain challenges, the promise of a Green Card and stability in an evolving immigration landscape is attracting unprecedented attention.