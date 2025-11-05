ECI Makes EPIC Mandatory for Voter Identification in Jubilee Hills Bypoll, Allows 12 Alternative IDs

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued an order mandating that all electors in the forthcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency Bye election must produce their Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) at the polling station for identification before casting their vote.

In cases where a voter is unable to produce the EPIC, one of the twelve approved alternative photo identity documents may be used to establish identity.

Also Read: “Governor’s Permission Not Required to Arrest KTR”: BJP MP Accuses CM of Shielding KCR’s Family in Formula-E Scam

These include Aadhaar Card, MGNREGA Job Card, Bank/Post Office Passbook with photograph, Driving Licence, PAN Card, Passport, and others as listed in the Commission’s order.

Minor discrepancies in EPIC entries, such as spelling errors, will be ignored if the identity of the voter can be clearly established. The ECI has also clarified that Voter Information Slips, issued to inform electors of polling details, cannot be used as identity proof.