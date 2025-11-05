Hyderabad

ECI Makes EPIC Mandatory for Voter Identification in Jubilee Hills Bypoll, Allows 12 Alternative IDs

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf5 November 2025 - 23:00
Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued an order mandating that all electors in the forthcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency Bye election must produce their Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) at the polling station for identification before casting their vote.

In cases where a voter is unable to produce the EPIC, one of the twelve approved alternative photo identity documents may be used to establish identity.

These include Aadhaar Card, MGNREGA Job Card, Bank/Post Office Passbook with photograph, Driving Licence, PAN Card, Passport, and others as listed in the Commission’s order.

Minor discrepancies in EPIC entries, such as spelling errors, will be ignored if the identity of the voter can be clearly established. The ECI has also clarified that Voter Information Slips, issued to inform electors of polling details, cannot be used as identity proof.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
