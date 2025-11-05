Telangana

“Governor’s Permission Not Required to Arrest KTR”: BJP MP Accuses CM of Shielding KCR’s Family in Formula-E Scam

Addressing newsmen at the BJP state office in Nampally, Raghunandan Rao said, "Where is the need for the Governor’s permission to arrest an MLA?

5 November 2025
Hyderabad: BJP MP Raghunandan Rao on Tuesday questioned Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for seeking the Governor’s permission to arrest BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao and alleged that the Congress government was only doing politics over the issue.

Addressing newsmen at the BJP state office in Nampally, Raghunandan Rao said, “Where is the need for the Governor’s permission to arrest an MLA? Have MLAs not been arrested before? Revanth Reddy himself was arrested twice during the BRS regime – did KCR seek the Governor’s consent then?”

The BJP MP accused the Chief Minister of misleading the public, claiming that Revanth was ‘buying time with lies’ instead of acting against KCR’s family in the alleged Formula E car race scam.

Raghunandan Rao also pointed out that despite the NDSA and PC Ghosh Commission reports and a CBI probe order, the state government had failed to file a counter affidavit in the Telangana High Court, resulting in a stay on the investigation against KCR, Harish Rao, and senior IAS officers.

He further slammed the Congress for ‘vote-bank politics’ in the Jubilee Hills bypoll, alleging that the party was aligning with AIMIM, and questioned whether Minister Mohammad Azharuddin was given the post under the BC or minority quota. “The Congress and BRS are like conjoined twins”, Raghunandan Rao remarked, asserting that Revanth Reddy lacked sincerity in addressing corruption and BC reservations issues.

