Shabbir Ali Accuses BRS of Betraying Muslims, Says Congress Restored Focus on Minority Welfare

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and Government Advisor Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Wednesday accused the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of betraying Muslims and misleading them with false propaganda on minority welfare.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan with Minorities Welfare Minister Md Azharuddin and other leaders, Shabbir Ali said the BRS has ‘no moral right’ to talk about Muslims’ welfare after 10 years of neglect. Former CM K. Chandrashekar Rao had promised 12% Muslim reservation in 2014 but failed to deliver and even neglected the 4% quota case in the Supreme Court. No government advocate appeared, but it was the Congress that defended it, he remarked.

Further, Shabbir Ali alleged that KCR targeted Muslim and Dalit leaders, closed Urdu schools, and allowed over 80% of minority colleges to shut down. “Not one Muslim held a key post in the Universities or Commissions”, he pointed out and charged that the BRS failed to restore Waqf lands and even sealed the Waqf records section in 2017.

Highlighting the Congress government’s initiatives, Shabbir said the government had sanctioned 2,200 engineering seats, a law college, and two pharmacy colleges for minorities, besides allocating Rs 225 crore for 76 new ‘Young India Integrated Residential Schools’. We appointed 500 Urdu teachers and reopened closed schools. Over 12,000 Muslim students are in engineering and 1,248 in MBBS courses”, he noted.

Citing a caste survey showing Muslims at 12.58% of the population, the senior Congress leader said the data would help defend and expand reservations. Referring to CM Revanth Reddy’s remark that ‘Muslims and Congress are one’, he claimed that it reflected inclusion, not appeasement. He appealed to Jubilee Hills voters to support Congress candidate Naveen Yadav, asserting the party’s commitment to secularism and equality.