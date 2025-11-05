KTR Dares CM Revanth Reddy to Public Debate on Hyderabad’s Development, Questions Congress’s Two-Year Record

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) on Wednesday issued a blunt challenge to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to face him in a public debate on the development of Hyderabad, accusing the Congress government of failing the city during its two-year rule.

Speaking at a Jubilee Hills Progress Report release event, KTR said the BRS is ready to discuss — in any language and at any venue — what the party achieved for Hyderabad during its ten years in power and what the Congress has delivered in the last two years. “If Revanth Reddy has the courage, he should fix the date, time, and place. Be it Command Control, Gandhi Bhavan, or the Assembly — we are ready,” KTR said, daring the Chief Minister to come forward and “let the people decide whose record is genuine.”

Also Read: KTR Slams CM Revanth Reddy Over “No Muslims Without Congress” Remark, Demands Public Apology

KTR listed a string of civic achievements from the BRS years and contrasted them with what he described as Congress’s inaction. He recalled the construction of 42 flyovers and multiple underpasses, improvements in sanitation under initiatives such as Swachh Hyderabad and SNDP, a sustained solid-waste collection system that he quoted as 7.5 metric tonnes a day, and delivery of large numbers of double-bedroom houses.

He accused the present government of halting or reversing many projects, allowing potholes, water-tanker dependence, and rising crime rates to blight the city.

On infrastructure, KTR challenged Congress to point to a single new road, LED-lighting installation, nursery, or metro expansion completed in the past two years.

On communal and political rhetoric, KTR accused the Congress and BJP of forming an unprincipled alliance in Telangana and criticised remarks by some leaders that, he said, insult minorities. He demanded that Revanth Reddy apologise for statements that demeaned particular communities; if not, KTR warned, the people will decide the consequences at the ballot box.

The BRS working president urged the Jubilee Hills voters to judge records, not rhetoric. “We will show what we did and then ask for votes. If Congress has done anything substantive in two years, let them explain it in public. If they can’t, the people will deliver their verdict on November 11,” he said.