KTR Slams CM Revanth Reddy Over “No Muslims Without Congress” Remark, Demands Public Apology

Hyderabad: A new political storm has erupted in Telangana after BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) lashed out at Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy over his controversial remark that “without Congress, there are no Muslims.” Calling the statement “insensitive and ignorant,” KTR accused the Chief Minister of disrespecting the Muslim community and demanded an unconditional apology.

KTR said that Muslims existed long before the Congress party came into being, adding that religion or faith cannot be tied to any political organisation. “Revanth Reddy must rise above his ignorance. Just as Hindus will continue to exist without the BJP, Muslims will exist even without Congress,” KTR remarked, calling the Chief Minister’s statement an attempt to inject communal tones into the ongoing Jubilee Hills by-election campaign.

He further alleged that the Congress and BJP were functioning hand in hand in Telangana, saying, “There seems to be a Fevicol bond between Revanth Reddy and Narendra Modi. The Congress-BJP alliance is effectively running the state government.”

KTR also questioned the Chief Minister’s credibility and consistency. “When Rahul Gandhi repeatedly accuses the CBI and ED of being political weapons of the BJP, why is Revanth Reddy so eager to hand over the Kaleshwaram project case to the same agencies? What clearer example of double standards do we need?” he asked.

Accusing the Congress government of using diversionary tactics, KTR claimed that the Chief Minister was resorting to “baseless allegations and political drama” to shift public attention away from governance failures.

Referring to the Formula-E race case, KTR said that he was ready to undergo a lie detector test in public if the government had any real evidence against him. Throwing a challenge at Revanth Reddy, he said the Chief Minister should also take a similar test in the Cash-for-Vote scam.

“I am ready for a lie detector test in the Formula-E race case,” KTR declared. “Let Revanth Reddy face one in the Cash-for-Vote case. The people of Telangana will then see who is telling the truth and who is hiding behind lies.”

Political observers believe that KTR’s fiery response has significantly escalated tensions ahead of the by-election. Revanth Reddy’s remarks, meanwhile, have triggered a new debate in political and religious circles, adding yet another layer of controversy to Telangana’s already charged political atmosphere.