CM Revanth Reddy Promises 4,000 Houses for Poor in Jubilee Hills After By-Election

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has announced a major welfare initiative, promising to allocate 4,000 houses to the deserving and poor families in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency. The distribution, he said, would begin immediately after the by-election scheduled for November 11.

Addressing a massive public meeting at Rehmatnagar on Monday, the Chief Minister accused the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of forming a “secret alliance” aimed at misleading the people of Telangana.

Revanth Reddy highlighted that the Congress government had already implemented several welfare measures in the Jubilee Hills constituency. According to him, 14,197 ration cards have been issued, 25,925 families are availing 200 units of free electricity, and 23,311 quintals of fine rice have been distributed to the poor. “These numbers speak for themselves. We believe in action, not empty promises,” he said.

Taking a sharp jibe at the opposition, the Chief Minister challenged Union Minister Kishan Reddy to initiate a CBI investigation against BRS chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) and former Finance Minister T. Harish Rao for their alleged involvement in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project scam. “If the BJP is truly against corruption, it should act against them before November 11,” he declared.

Revanth Reddy also appealed to voters to back Congress candidate Naveen Yadav in the Jubilee Hills by-election, asserting that the BRS is exploiting emotions to seek votes. “The people of Telangana are wiser now—they can see through political drama,” he remarked.

He further alleged that the state government had sought permission from the Governor to arrest BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) in connection with the Formula E race case, but no response had been received even after two months.

Calling the upcoming by-election a decisive battle, Revanth Reddy said the Congress aims to make a strong comeback in the Greater Hyderabad region, where it failed to win any seat in the 2023 Assembly elections. “Winning Jubilee Hills will mark a new chapter for Congress in Hyderabad,” he added.

The by-election was necessitated by the death of former BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath. The BRS has fielded Gopinath’s wife as its candidate, while the Congress has chosen Naveen Yadav, a local leader.

Political observers believe that Jubilee Hills is heading toward a triangular contest, with the BJP also putting up a strong fight. In the 2023 Assembly polls, Gopinath had secured 80,549 votes, followed by Congress’s Mohammad Azharuddin, who polled 64,212 votes. The BJP’s Lanka Deepak Reddy, who garnered over 25,000 votes, has been renominated this time as well.

Analysts note that the BJP, which captured 20% of the vote share in the 2023 state elections and nearly doubled it in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, hopes to build on its growing influence.

The Jubilee Hills by-election thus carries high stakes — not just for the ruling Congress, which seeks to strengthen its foothold in Hyderabad’s urban belt, but also for the BRS and BJP, both eager to prove their relevance in Telangana’s shifting political landscape.