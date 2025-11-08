ECI playing with Constitution and democracy’: Priyanka Gandhi in Bihar

Patna: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the BJP’s central leadership and the Election Commission, alleging “vote chori”.

Addressing a rally in Purnea, she said, “Narendra Modi, the people of the country have recognised you. Now the public is not being misled by your lies. That’s why you have resorted to vote theft.”

Priyanka alleged that top Election Commission officials were part of the conspiracy.

“The Constitution gives citizens the power to vote, through which governments are decided. But when the BJP realised that the public was turning against them, they started stealing votes to weaken their rights. Narendra Modi is a vote thief — and with him are Gyanesh Kumar, Vivek Joshi and S.S. Sandhu. These are the top officials of the Election Commission. They are playing with the Constitution and democracy,” she said.

She also accused the Prime Minister of using undignified language.

“Gun, kidnapping, murder… this is his style of speaking. Narendra Modi, while holding the position of Prime Minister, talks about guns, bullets, ransom and extortion. His level has fallen so low.”

Priyanka cited an incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Lalitpur, where a waiting farmer allegedly died in a fertiliser queue, to criticise the BJP government’s handling of agrarian issues.

She further claimed that the Modi government had not created new institutions in the country but had, instead, benefited industrialists.

“Land in Bihar was given to his industrialist friend at the rate of one rupee per acre. If they had given one acre of land to the youth, they could have built their future,” she said.

Priyanka Gandhi said Modi did not engage with people’s issues.

“Narendra Modi is only seen here during election time, and whenever he comes, he talks about irrelevant things instead of addressing problems. In the Congress, I have seen Prime Ministers go among the people, listen to their concerns. No one was stopped from asking questions. Raising your voice against injustice and asking questions is a tradition of this country,” she said.

She alleged that repeated examination paper leaks in Bihar were destroying opportunities for young people.

“The youth of Bihar give exams, but the papers are repeatedly leaked. Many years of their lives are wasted waiting for exams and job opportunities. Many government posts are vacant in Bihar, yet the youth are not being given employment,” she said.

Priyanka Gandhi referred to Rahul Gandhi’s recent political campaigns, saying they were aimed at protecting voting rights.

“My brother, Rahul Gandhi, after the Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, undertook the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar. This yatra was undertaken to protect your rights from these vote thieves. 65 lakh votes in Bihar were removed from the voter list because the BJP government is afraid of the people. Now the people have awakened and are saying — Develop the state or leave power.”

She said a vote for the Mahagathbandhan would bring direct benefits.

“Your vote for the Mahagathbandhan will reduce inflation, provide cylinders for Rs 500, provide land to the landless, deposit Rs 2,500 in women’s accounts, provide a pension of Rs 1,500 to widows and the elderly, and provide a salary of Rs 30,000 to Jeevika sisters.”

Priyanka Gandhi also invoked Bihar’s historical legacy.

“Bihar has made a huge contribution to nation-building — the people of Bihar should recognise their strength. It was your elders who laid the foundation of the Ganga-Jamuni culture in the country. The farmers here started a movement that inspired Mahatma Gandhi, who came thousands of miles from here and started the Satyagraha from this land,” she said.