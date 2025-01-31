Economic Survey 2024-25 Reveals Shocking Gaps in Education and Healthcare—What’s Holding Back Progress?

New Delhi: The Economic Survey 2024-25, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, highlighted notable progress in education and healthcare but stressed the need for enhanced delivery mechanisms to achieve better outcomes for all citizens.

The survey emphasized the importance of improving systems through innovation and technology to ensure welfare benefits effectively reach those in need. It stated, “By rethinking and improving these systems and integrating innovation and technologies, one can ensure that benefits effectively reach the last mile and are fully realised.”

Focus on Welfare-Enhancement Approach

The Economic Survey underscored the Indian government’s focus on a “welfare-enhancement approach,” aimed at empowering all citizens and ensuring efficient welfare delivery. The report highlighted the gap between class standards and actual learning outcomes, calling for innovative teaching methods that prioritize peer learning, social and emotional development, digital literacy, and life skills to bridge this gap.

Advancements in Healthcare Infrastructure

In healthcare, the survey noted significant progress in physical and digital infrastructure, which has improved access to healthcare services, particularly in underserved areas. However, the report pointed out that mental health initiatives and promoting healthier lifestyles are essential to combat Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) and improve productivity.

Rural Development and Inclusive Growth

The survey also lauded the government’s efforts in rural development, focusing on infrastructure, housing, and livelihoods as part of its comprehensive “welfare for all” approach. Enhancing rural connectivity, sanitation, housing, access to drinking water, and social inclusion has helped uplift rural communities. Support for microfinance, self-help groups, and local development initiatives is vital for reducing inequalities and improving the quality of life in rural areas.

Need for Regulatory Balance in Health and Education

The Economic Survey suggested that regulatory institutions in health and education must strike a balance between meeting societal needs and ensuring the ease of service delivery. It highlighted the importance of constantly adapting to societal needs while facilitating the smooth provision of services by providers.

The survey’s insights reflect the government’s commitment to inclusive growth through better access to education and healthcare, while calling for ongoing improvements in service delivery to achieve optimal outcomes.