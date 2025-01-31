India

BJP Condemns Sonia Gandhi’s “Poor Thing” Remark on President Murmu

BJP President and Union Minister J.P. Nadda has strongly condemned Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s comment referring to President Droupadi Murmu as a “poor thing.” This remark was made by Gandhi while commenting on President Murmu’s address to Parliament.

Safiya Begum31 January 2025 - 15:59
BJP Condemns Sonia Gandhi’s “Poor Thing” Remark on President Murmu
BJP Condemns Sonia Gandhi’s “Poor Thing” Remark on President Murmu

New Delhi: BJP President and Union Minister J.P. Nadda has strongly condemned Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s comment referring to President Droupadi Murmu as a “poor thing.” This remark was made by Gandhi while commenting on President Murmu’s address to Parliament.

In a sharp rebuke, Nadda took to social media platform X, expressing outrage over the remark, saying, “I and every BJP Karyakarta STRONGLY CONDEMN the usage of the phrase ‘poor thing’ by Smt. Sonia Gandhi for the Honourable President of India, Droupadi Murmu Ji. The deliberate usage of such words exposes the elitist, anti-poor, and anti-tribal mindset of the Congress Party.”

Nadda also demanded an unconditional apology from the Congress party, stating, “I demand that the Congress Party unreservedly apologise to the Honourable President and the tribal communities of India.”

Controversial Comment Sparks Political Outrage

The controversy began when Sonia Gandhi, speaking to reporters outside Parliament, made the comment about President Murmu’s speech, saying, “The President was getting very tired by the end. She could hardly speak, poor thing.”

Gandhi was accompanied by her children, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who are both Members of Parliament. Rahul Gandhi dismissed President Murmu’s speech as “boring” and criticized it for being repetitive.

Also Read: Kejriwal Demands FIR Against Haryana CM for Alleged Water Crisis Plot Ahead of Delhi Election

BJP’s Criticism of Congress’ Remarks

The BJP quickly condemned the remarks, calling them an insult to the dignity of the President and a reflection of Congress’ “feudal mindset.”

During her address, President Murmu had discussed the government’s achievements, including the revival of the economy, despite challenges like the Covid-19 pandemic and global conflicts. She praised the government’s efforts in sectors like aviation, railways, and agriculture modernization, and highlighted the increasing pace of work in the third term of the Modi government. The President also voiced concerns over the rising threat of digital fraud and cybercrime.

Growing Political Tensions

The BJP’s fierce response underscores the growing political tensions between the ruling party and Congress.

Tags
Safiya Begum31 January 2025 - 15:59

Related Articles

Rahul Gandhi Slams Union Budget 2025

Rahul Gandhi Slams Union Budget 2025, Calls It a ‘Band-Aid for Bullet Wounds’

1 February 2025 - 20:02
Union Budget 2025: Sajjan Bhajanka Hails Balanced Approach for Long-Term Growth

Union Budget 2025: Sajjan Bhajanka Hails Balanced Approach for Long-Term Growth

1 February 2025 - 17:02
NAYAB SING SANI Haryana CM Nayab Saini Hails Union Budget 2025-26, Says It Will Boost Country's Development

Haryana CM Nayab Saini Hails Union Budget 2025-26, Says It Will Boost Country’s Development

1 February 2025 - 16:23
Union Budget 2025-26: MoS Bandi Sanjay Calls It a Celebration for Every Indian Family

Union Budget 2025-26: MoS Bandi Sanjay Calls It a Celebration for Every Indian Family

1 February 2025 - 16:04
Back to top button