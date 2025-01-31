BJP Condemns Sonia Gandhi’s “Poor Thing” Remark on President Murmu

New Delhi: BJP President and Union Minister J.P. Nadda has strongly condemned Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s comment referring to President Droupadi Murmu as a “poor thing.” This remark was made by Gandhi while commenting on President Murmu’s address to Parliament.

In a sharp rebuke, Nadda took to social media platform X, expressing outrage over the remark, saying, “I and every BJP Karyakarta STRONGLY CONDEMN the usage of the phrase ‘poor thing’ by Smt. Sonia Gandhi for the Honourable President of India, Droupadi Murmu Ji. The deliberate usage of such words exposes the elitist, anti-poor, and anti-tribal mindset of the Congress Party.”

Nadda also demanded an unconditional apology from the Congress party, stating, “I demand that the Congress Party unreservedly apologise to the Honourable President and the tribal communities of India.”

The controversy began when Sonia Gandhi, speaking to reporters outside Parliament, made the comment about President Murmu’s speech, saying, “The President was getting very tired by the end. She could hardly speak, poor thing.”

Gandhi was accompanied by her children, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who are both Members of Parliament. Rahul Gandhi dismissed President Murmu’s speech as “boring” and criticized it for being repetitive.

BJP’s Criticism of Congress’ Remarks

The BJP quickly condemned the remarks, calling them an insult to the dignity of the President and a reflection of Congress’ “feudal mindset.”

During her address, President Murmu had discussed the government’s achievements, including the revival of the economy, despite challenges like the Covid-19 pandemic and global conflicts. She praised the government’s efforts in sectors like aviation, railways, and agriculture modernization, and highlighted the increasing pace of work in the third term of the Modi government. The President also voiced concerns over the rising threat of digital fraud and cybercrime.

Growing Political Tensions

The BJP’s fierce response underscores the growing political tensions between the ruling party and Congress.