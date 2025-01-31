Kejriwal Demands FIR Against Haryana CM for Alleged Water Crisis Plot Ahead of Delhi Election

New Delhi: In a fierce attack on Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has demanded the filing of an FIR against him, accusing the BJP-led Haryana government of attempting to create an artificial water crisis in Delhi.

Kejriwal claims that Saini’s actions, particularly sending “poisonous” Yamuna water to Delhi, are an intentional ploy to disrupt the city’s water supply ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election.

Kejriwal’s Allegations Against Haryana CM

Kejriwal, the National Convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has been vocal about his charges against the Election Commission of India (ECI), accusing it of bias and acting against the AAP in favor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Kejriwal stated that rather than taking action against Saini for his role in the water contamination incident, the Election Commission has instead issued notices against him. He argued that his efforts were aimed at ensuring the proper functioning of Delhi’s water treatment plants and ensuring the citizens continue to receive clean water.

Election Commission’s Bias: Kejriwal’s Stand

In a letter addressed to the Election Commission, Kejriwal reiterated his concerns about the alleged bias of the poll panel. He questioned why the ECI was not acting against the Haryana government and BJP leaders who, according to him, were engaging in corrupt practices.

Kejriwal’s remarks pointed to his belief that if no action was taken against those responsible for the alleged poisoning of Delhi’s water supply, it would suggest the Election Commission was favoring the ruling party’s interests over public welfare.

Furthermore, Kejriwal accused Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar of favoring the BJP, alleging that Kumar was seeking post-retirement employment under the BJP government at the Centre.

His remarks came a day after Kejriwal and AAP leaders visited the ECI to protest against what they described as the Election Commission’s failure to address the crisis in a timely and unbiased manner.

The Yamuna Water Controversy: A Toxic Situation

The ongoing controversy centers around claims that Haryana’s water supply to Delhi contains excessive levels of ammonia. Kejriwal alleged that the water sent to Delhi was toxic, with 7 parts per million (ppm) of ammonia, which is unsafe for consumption.

During his protest at the Election Commission, Kejriwal and other AAP leaders carried bottles of the contaminated Yamuna water, challenging ECI officials to drink the water in public view to highlight the severity of the issue.

Kejriwal’s charges of a “poisonous” water supply have sparked heated debates between the AAP and the BJP. While Kejriwal has emphasized the role of his administration in managing water treatment in Delhi, the BJP has criticized the AAP for trying to deflect responsibility.

BJP National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi questioned why Kejriwal had approached the Election Commission over the water crisis, arguing that the poll panel is not responsible for cleaning rivers or managing water quality.

Political Ramifications and Election Concerns

This controversy comes at a critical time as Delhi prepares for its Assembly election on February 5. The BJP has used the issue of contaminated water to highlight what they claim is the AAP’s failure to fulfill its promise of providing 24×7 tap water to Delhiites.

The Congress party, which has been struggling to regain political relevance in Delhi, has also weighed in on the issue, pointing out the water supply problems faced by residents.

In the face of these allegations, Kejriwal has argued that the inaction of the Election Commission in this matter will set a dangerous precedent.

He expressed concerns that other states might try to influence elections by disrupting water supply to neighboring states, something that could have far-reaching consequences.

The Election Commission’s Response

The Election Commission’s response to the Yamuna water controversy has been less than favorable to Kejriwal’s claims. The Commission expressed dissatisfaction with Kejriwal’s explanation, noting that his statement lacked the necessary factual and legal backing.

This has only intensified Kejriwal’s accusations of bias, as he believes that the Election Commission is more focused on penalizing him than addressing the real issue of the water contamination.

Upcoming Delhi Assembly Election: Stakes Are High

The battle between the AAP and the BJP has escalated as the Delhi Assembly election approaches. The outcome of the February 5 election will determine whether the AAP can secure a fourth consecutive term or whether the BJP will break its 27-year losing streak in the national capital.

Meanwhile, the Congress party is also looking to make a strong comeback after a decade-long hiatus from power.

With just days left before the polls, the controversy surrounding the poisoned water issue is likely to play a significant role in shaping voter sentiment. Both the AAP and BJP are working hard to sway the electorate, and the stakes have never been higher for the political future of Delhi