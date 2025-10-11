Business

ED arrests Reliance Power CFO Ashok Kumar Pal in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Ashok Kumar Pal, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Reliance Power Ltd and a close aide of industrialist Anil Ambani, in connection with a fake bank guarantee case.

Photo of Uma Devi Uma Devi11 October 2025 - 12:16
ED arrests Reliance Power CFO Ashok Kumar Pal in money laundering case
ED arrests Reliance Power CFO Ashok Kumar Pal in money laundering case

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Ashok Kumar Pal, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Reliance Power Ltd and a close aide of industrialist Anil Ambani, in connection with a fake bank guarantee case.

Pal’s arrest came in connection with the money laundering investigation linked to the ADA Group. He was taken into custody after questioning at the central probe agency’s Delhi office and was scheduled to be produced before a judge.

The ADA case involves allegations of financial misconduct linked to Yes Bank and companies within the ADA Group, formerly headed by Anil Ambani.

Also Read: 2nd Test: Gill unbeaten on 75, Jaiswal makes 175 as India reach 427/4

ED had alleged that Anil Ambani and entities under the Reliance Group were involved in a Rs 17,000-crore loan fraud case.

Earlier this week, the Bombay High Court upheld the State Bank of India’s (SBI) decision to classify the loan accounts of industrialist Anil Ambani and Reliance Communications as “fraud,” ruling that the bank’s action was legally sound and well-reasoned, according to an order copy made available by the court on Tuesday.

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale, on October 3, dismissed Ambani’s petition challenging the SBI order. Anil Ambani had argued that the order was invalid as he was neither granted a personal hearing nor provided with all relevant documents.

The court, however, rejected this contention, observing that under the Reserve Bank of India’s Master Directions—which govern such proceedings—the right given to borrowers is limited to submitting a written representation, and does not extend to a personal hearing.

The high court stated that Ambani’s plea lacked merit and affirmed that SBI’s classification of the accounts as fraud stood valid in law.

On June 13 this year, SBI tagged the loan accounts of Reliance Communications (RCom) and its promoter, Anil Ambani, as fraudulent. The bank cited diversion of funds, breach of covenants and related-party transactions as the reasons behind its decision, approaching the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for action.

Another public sector lender, Bank of Baroda, had declared that the loan accounts of Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom) and its erstwhile director Anil Ambani had been categorised as “fraud”

Tags
Photo of Uma Devi Uma Devi11 October 2025 - 12:16
Photo of Uma Devi

Uma Devi

Uma Devi brings years of expertise in curating vibrant content across the realms of arts, literature, food, and entertainment. Her passion for storytelling is evident in her deep dives into cultural narratives and trends. Her articles and features are celebrated for their artistic flair and insightful perspectives, setting benchmarks in lifestyle category.
Back to top button