Eiffel Tower Closed After Fire Prompts Mass Evacuation

Paris: A minor fire broke out at the iconic Eiffel Tower in France on Tuesday, prompting the evacuation of approximately 1,200 people. Flames were spotted on some floors, leading emergency teams to swiftly evacuate visitors and move them to safety.

According to the management, the Eiffel Tower has been temporarily closed for maintenance work following the incident. A witness reported seeing flames near the elevator shaft at around 10:50 AM. Preliminary investigations suggest the fire may have been caused by a short circuit. Thankfully, all visitors and staff were confirmed safe, and no injuries were reported.

Authorities are conducting a detailed investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire. The Eiffel Tower, a global symbol of France and a major tourist attraction, is expected to reopen once the necessary safety checks and repairs are completed.