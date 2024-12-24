King Charles Breaks 170-Year Tradition, Removes Cadbury from Royal List

London: In a surprising move, King Charles III has stripped the famous British chocolate company Cadbury of its royal warrant after 170 years. The company, known for being one of the largest chocolate brands in the UK, had held the prestigious royal warrant since 1854. This decision follows a request earlier this year by the “Be For Ukraine” campaign group, urging the king to revoke royal warrants from companies that continued to operate in Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

The royal warrant is a prestigious mark granted to companies that supply goods or services to the royal family. It is not just an honor but also a status symbol that allows companies to promote their products as being favored by the royal family. The tradition dates back to the 15th century, when the royal warrant was used to identify successful traders who complied with domestic laws.

Cadbury had long held the royal warrant, awarded by Queen Victoria, and was allegedly the late Queen’s favorite chocolate. However, with King Charles’ recent decision, the company no longer holds this honor, causing surprise among the public and disappointment within the company itself.

This marks a significant moment in the history of royal warrants, as Cadbury’s absence from the list of over 400 companies that hold such warrants this year has raised eyebrows.