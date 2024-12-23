Malaysia Extends 30-Day Visa-Free Travel for Indians: Key Details

Kuala Lumpur: The Malaysian government has announced an extension of the visa exemption for Indian nationals for an additional two years. Indian travelers can now visit Malaysia without a visa until December 31, 2026, for stays of up to 30 days.

This decision comes ahead of the 2025 Asian Championship Chairmanship, which Malaysia will be hosting. The visa exemption is part of Malaysia’s ongoing efforts to promote tourism and boost its economic growth. Malaysia’s Secretary General of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Datuk Awang Alik Jeman, confirmed the extension, noting that this is an opportunity for Indian tourists to plan their trips to Malaysia.

The visa exemption program was initially launched in 2023 to encourage tourism and stimulate economic development. This initiative also extended to Chinese citizens. With this move, Malaysia aims to attract more tourists to key destinations in the country.

Key Points:

Visa Exemption Extended Until 2026: Indian nationals can visit Malaysia without a visa for up to 30 days until December 31, 2026. Tourism Growth in Focus: The initiative is part of Malaysia’s efforts to expand its tourism sector and stimulate economic growth. Asian Championship in 2025: The exemption is also in anticipation of Malaysia hosting the 2025 Asian Championship Chairmanship, encouraging more international visitors. Travel Conditions: Travelers will need to show a return ticket and proof of sufficient funds for their stay, such as a bank statement or credit cards. Significant Increase in Indian Tourists: In 2019, before the pandemic, 735,000 Indian tourists visited Malaysia. Since the visa exemption started in December 2023, the number of Indian visitors has steadily increased. As of November 2024, over 1 million Indian tourists have visited Malaysia, marking a significant rise of 47% compared to 2019 and a 71.7% increase over last year. Existing Flights Between Kolkata and Kuala Lumpur: Currently, there are two flights operating between Kolkata and Kuala Lumpur, making travel more accessible for Indian tourists.

The extension of the visa exemption is expected to further boost tourism from India, a key market for Malaysia’s tourism industry.