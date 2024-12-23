Double-Decker Metro in North City: A Game-Changer for Hyderabad’s Transport

Hyderabad: The North City Metro expansion project is gaining fresh momentum, with residents and officials expressing renewed optimism about the plans. Under the guidance of Chief Minister K. Revanth Reddy, efforts to extend the Metro services have seen a significant shift, as recent discussions point towards proactive government action.

Key Developments:

Chief Minister’s Involvement:

The entire Metro extension plan is under the direct supervision of Chief Minister K. Revanth Reddy, who has taken a hands-on approach to ensure the successful implementation of the project. The recent activities of the North City Metro Sadhana Samiti have gained traction, and the CM is actively considering the long-standing demand to extend the Metro to Medchal. Preparation of DPR:

The state government had already prepared a detailed project report (DPR) for the Metro extension but did not initially include the North City areas. This report was submitted to the central government for approval. However, the North City was overlooked in the Phase-2 plan, leading to protests and appeals from local residents who pushed for their inclusion. Proposal for Double-Decker Metro:

Another significant aspect of the project includes the proposal for a double-decker Metro system in North City. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy himself laid the foundation for this concept, but the plans were revised under the name “Fourth City,” which caused confusion regarding the inclusion of North City. Pressure from Residents:

The exclusion of North City areas from the Metro expansion has sparked strong opposition from the local population. Residents, along with community groups, have been exerting pressure on the government to reconsider the decision. Their calls have been echoed by several political leaders, who have also voiced their support for the North City Metro expansion. Senior Officials’ Engagement:

In light of the situation, senior officials from Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) have been engaged in discussions with the Chief Minister’s office. Despite the DPR being finalized, the North City area was not included, prompting metro authorities to wait for further instructions from the Chief Minister. Reevaluation of Double-Decker Proposal:

The proposal for a double-decker Metro system has encountered challenges due to limited “right of way” for the elevated corridors. Metro officials are re-evaluating this option, considering possible alternatives and the space constraints in the region. The government has indicated that a solution will be found to ensure the North City area’s inclusion in the Phase-2 expansion. Looking Ahead:

With Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s personal involvement, preparations are underway to restart the process of including North City areas in the expansion plan. Metro officials believe that once the Chief Minister gives the go-ahead, the project will move forward, improving connectivity and providing much-needed infrastructure for the residents of North City and Medchal.

Future Outlook:

The North City Metro expansion holds great potential to transform the region’s transportation network, boosting connectivity and providing residents with better access to key areas. If the government follows through with its commitment, this project will be a game-changer for the city, marking a significant step forward in its growth and development.

As Metro authorities await the Chief Minister’s final decision, all eyes are on the upcoming developments, hoping for a positive resolution that will bring North City into the fold of Hyderabad’s expanding Metro network.