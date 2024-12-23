Telangana Student Mysterious Death in the US Sparks Concerns

Washington: The recent spate of deaths among Indian students in the United States has raised serious concerns. Many Indian students who travel to the US for higher education and career opportunities have tragically lost their lives in various incidents. In the latest case, a student from Telangana has reportedly died under suspicious circumstances.

Bandhi Vamshi, a 25-year-old from Madannapet village in Kamalapur Mandal of Hanamkonda district, went to the US in July last year to pursue higher studies. Vamshi was pursuing an MS degree in Minnesota while working part-time to support himself.

On Sunday, he was found dead inside a car parked on the ground floor of his apartment. Fellow residents from Hanamkonda, who live in the same apartment, discovered Vamshi’s body early Sunday morning and informed his family back in India.

The news of Vamshi’s death has cast a pall of gloom over his hometown, Madannapet. His parents are devastated and inconsolable, mourning the untimely loss of their son.