Hyderabad Students at Risk: Unsafe Comutes in Overloaded Auto-Rickshaws

Overloading and reckless driving of these vehicles have significantly increased the likelihood of accidents on the roads, further endangering the safety of students.

Syed Mubashir22 December 2024 - 20:36
Hyderabad: Every day, a large number of students, especially girls, travel across Hyderabad’s streets using autorickshaws. However, overcrowding in these vehicles poses serious risks to their lives.

Autorickshaws are an affordable and convenient mode of transportation, but students often have to travel in them without any safety measures.

Parents have consistently urged the government to provide safe transportation facilities for students commuting to educational institutions. They have also demanded stricter regulations to ensure safety in autorickshaw travel.

Additionally, there is a pressing need for parents and educational institutions to raise awareness among citizens about the importance of this issue so that effective solutions can be implemented to address this critical concern.

