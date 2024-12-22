Sandhya Theatre Incident Takes a New Turn, Actor Allu Arjun Makes a Special Appeal to Fans

Hyderabad: Popular actor Allu Arjun has made a significant appeal to his fans through social media. He urged his followers to express their opinions responsibly and avoid making posts that personally target anyone.

Allu Arjun also warned that strict action would be taken against those posting through fake IDs and profiles. He advised his fans to stay away from those spreading negativity online.

The Sandhya Theatre controversy has taken a new turn. During an assembly session, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy strongly criticized Allu Arjun. He accused the actor of continuing his event by waving from a car roof despite the tragic death of a woman.

I appeal to all my fans to express their feelings responsibly, as always and not resort to any kind of abusive language or behavior both online and offline. #TeamAA pic.twitter.com/qIocw4uCfk — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) December 22, 2024

However, Allu Arjun dismissed these allegations, clarifying that he did not visit the theatre without police permission. He also denied allegations of organizing a roadshow or rally, calling them baseless. He claimed that efforts were being made to tarnish his reputation.

Addressing the unfortunate incident at the theatre, Allu Arjun expressed his condolences to the bereaved family and extended his sympathy. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured child, Shri Tej. The actor further commented that there was a deliberate attempt to damage his image.