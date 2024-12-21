Will the Abolition of the Dharani Portal Increase Farmers’ Problems?

Hyderabad: In the Telangana Legislative Council, BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha criticized the Congress government’s Bhubharti Act, describing it as detrimental to farmers and an inappropriate move. Kavitha argued that the Dharani portal is a robust system designed to protect Telangana farmers’ lands, and its abolition would lead to significant challenges for farmers.

During the discussion on the Bhubharti Bill, Kavitha highlighted that after the implementation of Dharani, unauthorized land encroachments and fraudulent activities were effectively curbed. She asserted that any attempt to dismantle this strong system would result in history judging the Congress government harshly.

Benefits of Dharani Highlighted

Kavitha emphasized the transparency introduced in land transactions due to Dharani, which significantly reduced legal disputes and complications for farmers. She recalled that prior to Dharani, farmers had to endure lengthy judicial processes for resolving land issues, often spending years in court.

The Dharani system streamlined land transactions, making them simple and efficient. Farmers were granted full ownership rights over their lands, and the system saved time and money. Kavitha also pointed out that under the BRS government, financial assistance schemes such as Rythu Bandhu were introduced to further secure farmers’ lands and livelihoods.

She noted that with Dharani, land registration and mutation could be completed in just 42 minutes, a groundbreaking achievement that safeguarded farmers’ resources. Kavitha warned that reverting to the old system would increase land disputes and legal complexities. She suggested a phased resurrection of land records but strongly opposed dismantling the existing transparent system, labeling it as unacceptable.

Farmers’ Interests at Risk

Kavitha accused the Congress government of aggravating farmers’ problems by abolishing Dharani. She urged the government to take practical steps to protect farmers’ interests and maintain effective systems like Dharani.

Comparing farmers to soldiers, Kavitha remarked, “Both farmers and soldiers lay down their lives for the land. There should be no compromise when it comes to protecting farmers’ lands.” She called on the Congress government to stop misleading farmers and instead focus on resolving their issues effectively.

BRS Government’s Achievements

Praising the BRS government’s efforts to safeguard farmers’ rights, Kavitha asserted that Telangana farmers would continue to advocate for the restoration of robust systems like Dharani. She concluded by reiterating the need for the Congress government to prioritize farmers’ welfare and uphold their rights.

Key Highlights of Dharani’s Impact:

Enhanced Transparency : Curbed unauthorized land encroachments and fraud.

: Curbed unauthorized land encroachments and fraud. Efficient Land Transactions : Registration and mutation completed in 42 minutes.

: Registration and mutation completed in 42 minutes. Legal Simplicity : Reduced legal disputes and court cases.

: Reduced legal disputes and court cases. Financial Aid : Rythu Bandhu and other schemes introduced for farmers’ welfare.

: Rythu Bandhu and other schemes introduced for farmers’ welfare. Full ownership rights: ensured farmers’ control over their lands.

The debate over the Bhubharti Act has sparked concerns about the future of land reforms in Telangana, with farmers and leaders urging the government to preserve systems that have proven effective.