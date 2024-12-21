Hyderabad Metro Rail Land Acquisition Accelerated: Compensation Finalized

Hyderabad: The property acquisition process for Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-2, Corridor VI, connecting MGBS to Chandrayangutta, is progressing rapidly. Notifications for the acquisition of 800 properties have been issued, and the compensation process has been streamlined following discussions with property owners.

Also Read: Telangana Assembly Adjourned Indefinitely

Key Details of the Acquisition Process:

Compensation Rates Finalized: Property owners will be compensated ₹81,000 per square yard along with the cost of construction separately.

Property owners will be compensated ₹81,000 per square yard along with the cost of construction separately. Consent Procedure: Owners willing to accept the compensation must visit Metro Bhavan, Rasool Pura, Begumpet, to provide their consent.

Owners willing to accept the compensation must visit Metro Bhavan, Rasool Pura, Begumpet, to provide their consent. Quick Payment Assured: The full compensation amount will be paid via cheque within 10 days of receiving consent.

The full compensation amount will be paid via cheque within 10 days of receiving consent. Notifications Issued: Acquisition notices for 800 properties along the Corridor VI route have already been dispatched.

Purpose and Impact:

This acquisition is a critical step in the long-awaited Phase-2 expansion of the Hyderabad Metro Rail Project. The MGBS to Chandrayangutta corridor, a part of the Old City Metro Corridor, aims to improve urban mobility and ease traffic congestion in Hyderabad’s key areas.

Authorities are committed to minimizing disruptions for residents and ensuring timely execution of this infrastructure project, which is set to boost connectivity in the city’s southern parts.

Key Highlights of the Hyderabad Metro Rail Project:

Phase-2 Expansion: Corridor VI will connect MGBS to Chandrayangutta.

Designed to improve accessibility in the Old City. Compensation Process: ₹81,000 per square yard for land acquisition.

Additional compensation for existing structures.

Payments processed within 10 days of consent via cheque. Urban Mobility Goals: Reduce traffic congestion in densely populated areas.

Enhance public transportation options in underserved regions. Community Engagement: Direct negotiations with property owners to finalize compensation.

Efforts to minimize inconvenience for affected residents.

Next Steps:

With compensation agreements in place, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) will expedite construction activities, aiming to complete Corridor VI within the proposed timeline.

This significant milestone brings Hyderabad one step closer to achieving its goal of modern, efficient, and inclusive urban connectivity.