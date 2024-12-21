Telangana Assembly Adjourned Indefinitely

Hyderabad: The Telangana Assembly has been adjourned indefinitely. The session, which started on December 9, was postponed until December 16. The session, which began on Monday, lasted for six consecutive days. In total, the Assembly worked for 37 hours and 44 minutes over the course of seven days.

During the winter session, Congress members attempted to raise several public issues that emerged during the government’s one-year tenure. BRS members demanded a discussion on the problems faced by Latcherl farmers, auto drivers, and issues related to Formula E car racing. However, the Congress government did not agree to discuss these issues. Instead, the BRS focused on its priorities and discussed several important topics, including introducing bills like the Bhumaata Bill in the Assembly.

On the last day of the session, Saturday, a heated debate took place between BRS and Congress members on the topics of Kisan Bharosa, farmer loan waiver, and 24-hour electricity supply. KTR accused the Congress government of fraud regarding the farmer loan waiver and Kisan Bharosa schemes. Finally, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao made an important announcement in the Assembly related to the matter.