Elderly man dead, 4 girls injured in separate incidents during heavy rains

Palghar: A 60-year-old man died, and four girls were injured in separate incidents

During unseasonal rains that lashed Maharashtra’s Palghar district over the last two days and also damaged houses and orchards, officials said on Thursday.

Namdeo Jadhav, a resident of Mokhada town, died when a wall of a house collapsed on him on Wednesday during untimely showers, district collector Govind Bodke and disaster management officer Vivekanand Kadam said.

Four girls aged between 12 and 16 years, who were in an orchard during the showers in Dahanu taluka, were injured when trees fell on them, the officials said.

The district, located adjoining Mumbai, received heavy rains on May 14 and 15.

A total of 227 houses were partially damaged, while fruit trees spread across 2.67 hectares were adversely affected in the rains in Dahanu, said the officials.

Houses were partially damaged in other talukas like Talasari (255), Jawhar (241), Vikramgad (15), Palghar (17) Wada (4) and Mokhada (34). Around 44.84 hectares of orchards/fruit gardens were also damaged due to the rains, they added.