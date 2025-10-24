Election Commission to Begin Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal from November 1

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to launch the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal from November 1, following the completion of a similar exercise in Bihar. According to Sources the District Election Officers (DEOs) across the state have been instructed to remain on alert as the process could commence at any time.

West Bengal’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has held meetings with all District Magistrates, directing them to complete all preparations promptly and ensure the revision proceeds smoothly. District offices will stay open round the clock during the exercise to monitor the progress, according to sources.

Each DEO and Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) has been asked to establish help desks for voters, while multi-party meetings will be conducted after the formal announcement to involve political representatives in the process.

Officials said the SIR aims to ensure transparency and accuracy in voter lists. During the recent SIR in Bihar, nearly 69 lakh names of deceased, duplicate, or ineligible voters were removed. A similar verification drive is expected in West Bengal to maintain clean and credible electoral rolls ahead of future elections.