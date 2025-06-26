Electric Cars Dominate on All Fronts — Battery Performance Included!

New Delhi: As electric vehicles (EVs) continue to gain traction in the global and Indian automotive markets, many buyers are still skeptical about the lifespan of EV batteries compared to traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. While it’s easy to estimate the average lifespan of an ICE vehicle, predicting how long EVs last has remained a challenge—until now.

EVs May Last Longer Than ICE Vehicles

According to a recent study by Geotab, a UK-based vehicle telematics company, modern electric vehicles may actually outlast their fossil fuel-powered counterparts. The research reveals that many EV batteries can function effectively for up to 20 years, experiencing minimal annual degradation.

This challenges a widespread belief that EV batteries need to be replaced every 2–3 years. In fact, the study finds that most EV batteries degrade at a rate of just 1.8% per year, making them viable for long-term usage.

Battery Lifespan Surpasses Average Vehicle Age

In many countries, the average vehicle age is significantly lower than the potential lifespan of EV batteries. In India, for instance, the average car lifespan is about 15 years. However, based on current data, EV batteries could last 5–6 years longer, making them a smart and sustainable investment.

The study indicates that battery degradation is not a linear process. The most significant decline usually occurs in the first few years, then stabilizes, and may decline again during the final years of the battery’s life.

Multiple Factors Influence Battery Degradation

Experts caution that several factors affect EV battery life, including:

Temperature

Geographic location

Driving patterns

Charging frequency

Type of charging technology used

Proper care and usage can further extend the lifespan of an EV battery, reinforcing the long-term reliability of electric vehicles.

Research Debunks EV Myths

This study comes as a direct contradiction to the common myth that EV batteries are short-lived. With improved technology and better battery management systems, modern EVs are proving to be durable and dependable, helping pave the way toward an eco-friendlier automotive future.