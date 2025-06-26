Akkana Madanna Temple Devotees to Offer Golden Bonam at Golconda, marking a Grand Start to Bonalu Celebrations

Hyderabad: In a significant spiritual gesture, devotees of the historic Akkana Madanna Temple in Hyderabad are set to offer a golden bonam to Goddess Jagadamba at the iconic Golconda Fort temple as part of the ongoing Bonalu festival celebrations.

The Bonalu festival, a major traditional event in Telangana, is known for its vibrant rituals and deep-rooted cultural significance. This golden bonam offering marks a special moment of devotion and community unity.

Symbol of Devotion and Gratitude

The golden bonam offering is a gesture of gratitude, reverence, and fulfillment of vows by the devotees. The offering is expected to include a golden vessel filled with rice, jaggery, curd, and turmeric water, adorned with neem leaves, bangles, and a saree — all traditional elements of a bonam.

Such acts of devotion are deeply symbolic in Telangana’s cultural and religious traditions, representing the community’s collective faith in the protection and blessings of Goddess Jagadamba.

Akkana Madanna Temple’s Historical Connection

The Akkana Madanna Temple, located in the Old City of Hyderabad, has long been associated with the Bonalu celebrations. The temple holds historical significance, and its participation in the Golconda Bonalu festivities reflects the shared cultural heritage of the region.

The temple authorities and devotees have arranged for the golden bonam to be carried in a ceremonial procession, accompanied by traditional drummers, dancers, and devotees chanting devotional hymns.

Golconda Bonalu Kicks Off Month-Long Celebrations

The Bonalu festival at Golconda marks the beginning of month-long celebrations across Hyderabad, with key events also scheduled at Lal Darwaza, Secunderabad Ujjaini Mahankali Temple, and other locations in the coming weeks.

The Telangana state government has made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of the festival, including security, traffic control, and sanitation efforts.