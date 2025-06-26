Fact Check: Toll Fee for Two-Wheelers, Clarifies Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has refuted widespread media reports suggesting that two-wheeler vehicles would be charged toll fees on national highways starting July 15. The minister clarified that the government has no plans to impose toll taxes on two-wheelers, and such news is factually incorrect.

No Proposal to Impose Toll on Two-Wheelers

Addressing the misinformation, Gadkari stated that certain media outlets are spreading misleading reports, causing unnecessary concern among the public. He affirmed that there is no such proposal under consideration, and two-wheelers will continue to be exempted from toll fees on national highways across India.

“There is absolutely no intention to levy toll fees on motorcycles or scooters. The reports being circulated are baseless and misleading,” said the Union Minister.

NHAI Issues Official Clarification

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has also issued an official clarification in line with the Minister’s statement. The agency confirmed that no decision or policy change has been made to start collecting toll from two-wheeler riders.

NHAI further warned against the spread of fake news and unverified reports, emphasizing that the current exemption for two-wheelers from toll charges remains in effect.

Government Urges Public to Verify Facts

Nitin Gadkari urged the public and media houses to verify facts before circulating such claims. He added that misleading the public without factual basis is irresponsible journalism, and it unnecessarily fuels confusion and anxiety among commuters.