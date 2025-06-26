Indian equestrian and Olympian Anush Agarwalla announces retirement of his horse Sir Caramello

New Delhi: Anush Agarwalla, India’s first-ever Olympian in equestrian dressage, has announced the emotional retirement of his legendary horse, Sir Caramello. The announcement marks the end of a historic chapter in Indian equestrian history.

The duo made headlines by becoming the first Indian rider-horse pair to compete in dressage at the Olympics, achieving this milestone at the Paris 2024 Games.

Anush Shares Emotional Tribute to Sir Caramello

Taking to social media, Anush shared a heartfelt message, thanking Sir Caramello for his unwavering support and partnership throughout their remarkable journey.

“You’ve been more than a horse — my partner, my strength, and my greatest teacher,” wrote Agarwalla. “You carried not just my dreams, but the nation’s dreams… You changed Indian dressage forever.”

He further added, “Now it’s your time — to wander through wide open fields and enjoy a life of peace and joy.”

A Symbol of Trust, Discipline, and Determination

The bond between Anush and Sir Caramello became a powerful symbol of discipline, perseverance, and mutual trust. Their Olympic journey broke barriers and brought attention to the rising standards of Indian equestrian sport.

Sir Caramello’s retirement is not just a farewell—it’s a celebration of a true sporting icon whose legacy will inspire generations.

A Historic Olympic Milestone

During the 2024 Paris Olympics, Agarwalla rode Sir Caramello Old and secured a 9th place finish in Group E during the Dressage Grand Prix Individual Qualifier round. While it did not lead to a final round entry, it was a monumental achievement as Anush became the first Indian to ever participate in Olympic dressage.

He earned India’s spot after meeting the Minimum Eligibility Requirement (MER) four times, thereby securing a quota for the nation in the elite event.

Legacy of Sir Caramello Lives On

Sir Caramello may now step away from the competitive arena, but his legacy remains deeply etched in Indian sporting history. He was not just a horse but a national symbol of excellence and progress in a discipline that has long been underrepresented in India.