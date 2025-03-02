‘I Agree’: Elon Musk Backs Call for US to Quit NATO, UN

Amid growing rifts between the US and its European allies over the Ukraine conflict, President Donald Trump’s close adviser and Department of Government Efficiency chief Elon Musk has publicly supported the idea of the US withdrawing from both NATO and the UN.

Musk Backs Republican Senator’s Call

Musk responded with “I agree” to a post on X by political commentator and MAGA activist Gunther Eagleman, who wrote: “It’s time to leave NATO and the UN,” sharing a post by Republican Senator Mike Lee calling for such a move.

DEFUND Act: Push to Exit the UN

In February, Senator Lee of Utah introduced the Disengaging Entirely from the United Nations Debacle (DEFUND) Act, proposing a complete US withdrawal from the UN. He criticized the world body as a “platform for tyrants” that fails to prevent wars, genocides, human rights violations, and pandemics despite receiving significant funding.

Musk supported Lee’s position, stating that the US “provides way too much funding to the UN and associated entities.”

Also Read: White House Conflict with Ukraine Heightens Stakes for European Summit in London

Musk Questions NATO’s Relevance

This is not the first time Musk has challenged US membership in NATO. Just last month, he called the alliance “anachronistic” and questioned why American taxpayers should cover a large portion of Europe’s defense costs. He noted that the US funds 67 per cent of NATO’s military expenses, despite allocating only 3.5 per cent of its GDP to defense.

Former President Trump has also criticized NATO, demanding member nations increase their defense spending and warning of a potential US withdrawal due to its unfair financial burden in securing Europe.

Musk on Ukraine: ‘Zelensky’s Choice’

Musk did not stop at NATO and the UN—he also weighed in on the Ukraine conflict.

He revisited his October 3, 2022 poll proposing a peace formula between Russia and Ukraine. In a new post, Musk wrote:

“What I said over 2 years ago was that Ukraine should seek peace or suffer severe loss of life for no gains. The latter was Zelensky’s choice. Now, he wants to do that again. This is cruel and inhumane.”

The 2022 poll proposed:

Re-elections in annexed regions under UN supervision , with Russia leaving if the people choose.

, with Russia leaving if the people choose. Crimea remains part of Russia , as it was before Khrushchev’s 1954 transfer.

, as it was before Khrushchev’s 1954 transfer. Water supply to Crimea assured .

. Ukraine remains neutral.

At the time, 40.9 per cent of voters supported the idea, while 59.1 per cent opposed it. Musk commented:

“This is highly likely to be the outcome in the end – just a question of how many die before then.”

Musk’s Criticism of Zelensky

Musk also reposted a report about then-President Joe Biden losing his temper over Zelensky’s repeated demands for aid, along with a cartoon depicting Zelensky refusing to stop a runaway trolley, suggesting he seeks endless guarantees.

The billionaire further commented:

“Zelensky damaged himself severely in the eyes of the public. Just a fact.”

Musk referenced a CNN report showing a sharp decline in public trust in Zelensky, dropping from 72 per cent to under 48 per cent, while the number of Americans believing the US is helping Ukraine too much rose from 7 per cent to 41 per cent.