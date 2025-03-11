Elon Musk Loses $132 Billion in 3 Months – What’s Behind the Drop, and Is He Still the World’s Richest? Check What We Know

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, has faced a significant financial setback in 2025. His net worth, which peaked at $486 billion in December 2024, has dropped by $132 billion since the start of the year. The most dramatic decline came on Monday, March 10, when Musk lost $29 billion in a single day due to a sharp fall in Tesla’s stock prices.

Tesla’s Struggles Impact Musk’s Wealth

The decline in Musk‘s fortune is primarily linked to Tesla’s struggling performance in global markets. Since he took over as the Chief of the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), the electric car giant has seen a steep drop in sales. Notably:

Germany : Tesla orders have plummeted by 70% .

: Tesla orders have plummeted by . China: Shipments have declined by 49%.

On March 10, Tesla’s stock closed at $222.15 on the Nasdaq, reflecting a 15.43% drop (-$40.52 per share).

Still the World’s Richest Man

Despite this massive loss, Musk remains the wealthiest individual with a significant lead. His current net worth keeps him $80 billion ahead of Larry Ellison, the Oracle chairman, who holds $235 billion in wealth.

Also Read: Elon Musk Suggests Ukraine’s Possible Link to Massive Cyberattack on X

Previous Highs and Market Trends

Musk’s wealth saw a strong surge in late 2024, particularly in November, when Tesla shares jumped by 3.8%, reaching a 3.5-year high of $352.56 per share. This rally boosted his net worth by $7 billion in a single day.

Experts had linked Tesla’s stock rise to investor confidence in a regulatory environment under Donald Trump’s presidency, which was expected to favor self-driving vehicles.

Musk’s Diverse Business Empire

Musk’s financial empire extends far beyond Tesla. His newest venture, xAI, a generative AI company, is valued at $50 billion, contributing $13 billion to his wealth. Musk holds a 60% stake in the company.

Additionally, his SpaceX holdings are a major contributor to his fortune. With SpaceX valued at $210 billion, his 42% ownership stake is worth $88 billion.

Musk also holds investments in:

Neuralink (brain-computer interface technology)

(brain-computer interface technology) X (formerly Twitter)

However, these ventures are smaller contributors to his overall wealth compared to Tesla and SpaceX.

The Trillionaire Prediction

Musk’s extraordinary financial growth led analysts to predict that he could become the world’s first trillionaire by 2027. A September 2024 report by Dubai-based Informa Connect Academy estimated that his fortune was increasing at an annual rate of over 110%.

Despite the recent downturn, Musk’s diverse portfolio of high-growth companies suggests that his wealth may still continue to grow in the long run.