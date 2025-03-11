Elon Musk Suggests Ukraine’s Possible Link to Massive Cyberattack on X

New Delhi: Elon Musk has hinted at a possible link between Ukraine and the massive cyberattack that caused a global outage on his social media platform, X (formerly Twitter). The cyberattack disrupted services for millions of users across Europe, North America, and Asia, including India, on Monday, with many unable to access the platform for hours.

Cyberattack Causes Major Outage on X

According to DownDetector, an outage tracking platform, the X outage peaked at around 15:00 hours, leaving more than 40,000 users unable to post tweets or even access their accounts. During the downtime, the platform experienced a complete disruption of its services, sparking global concerns.

In an interview with Fox News, Musk confirmed that the incident was indeed a cyberattack and suggested that the attack had digital traces originating from the Ukraine area. “We’re not sure exactly what happened, but there was a massive cyberattack to try to bring down the X system with IP addresses originating in the Ukraine area,” Musk was quoted as saying.

Musk Labels Attack as a Coordinated Effort

Musk described the attack as a sophisticated attempt, stating that the cyber assault involved significant resources, which could indicate the involvement of either a large, coordinated group or even a nation-state. He vowed to trace the perpetrators behind the attack, emphasizing that X faces daily cyberattacks, but this particular one was more severe.

“This was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved,” said Musk in a post on X. He further suggested that the attack could be an effort to silence him and his platform, especially considering his outspoken criticisms of Ukraine, despite being an adviser to US President Donald Trump.

Musk’s Claims About Starlink and Ukraine

Recently, Musk made headlines by claiming that Ukraine’s front line would “collapse” without his Starlink satellite service, though he assured that he would not revoke access. He has been increasingly vocal about his role in providing satellite internet services to Ukraine during its ongoing conflict with Russia.

Musk has also linked the cyberattack on X to his leadership of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and ongoing protests and acts of vandalism against his other company, Tesla.

Ongoing Investigations Into the Attack

The investigation into the cyberattack is ongoing, and Musk has expressed his commitment to tracing the origin of the attack. With X continuing to be a major social media platform under Musk’s ownership since acquiring it for $44 billion in October 2022, the attack raises serious questions about cybersecurity and the vulnerability of global digital platforms.

Musk’s claims have added another layer of intrigue to the already complex situation surrounding his public statements and the geopolitical tensions involving Ukraine. The coming days may reveal more details about the attackers and their motives.