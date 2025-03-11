Saudi Crown Prince Hosts Ukrainian President Zelensky for Talks in Jeddah

Jeddah: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a significant meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Jeddah on Monday evening, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA). The meeting took place at the Al-Salam Palace, where an official reception ceremony was followed by formal talks between the two leaders.

Zelensky’s Visit to Saudi Arabia Ahead of US-Ukraine Talks

President Zelensky arrived in Jeddah earlier on Monday, with plans to engage in discussions ahead of the upcoming US-Ukraine talks. According to the Ukrainian News Agency, Zelensky confirmed his visit, stating that his team would remain in Saudi Arabia to continue cooperation with their American partners following the meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince.

The visit is part of ongoing diplomatic efforts as Ukraine seeks support in its ongoing conflict with Russia, while working with the United States to further its military and economic interests.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio Meets Saudi Crown Prince

On the same day, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also arrived in Jeddah for high-level meetings with the Saudi leadership. Rubio’s visit is part of the broader effort to advance US President Donald Trump’s goal of resolving the Russia-Ukraine war. Rubio is scheduled to stay in Jeddah from Monday to Wednesday and will meet with a Ukrainian delegation to discuss matters related to the ongoing conflict.

Also Read: Jordan Condemns Israel’s Decision to Halt Electricity Supply to Gaza

In comments to reporters, Rubio expressed optimism about his meeting with the Ukrainian delegation, though he noted that some details on a minerals deal between the US and Ukraine still needed to be resolved.

Tensions Over Bilateral Agreement and US Military Aid

The upcoming meetings come after heightened tensions in Washington, following a shouting match between US President Donald Trump and President Zelensky in late February 2024. The altercation led to the cancellation of a bilateral minerals agreement and the suspension of US military aid to Ukraine, adding further complexity to the diplomatic discussions taking place in Jeddah.

As the situation continues to evolve, Saudi Arabia plays a central role in facilitating dialogue between international powers seeking to address the ongoing war and its global ramifications.