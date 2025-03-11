Jordan Condemns Israel’s Decision to Halt Electricity Supply to Gaza

Jordan: Jordan’s Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned Israel’s decision to stop the electricity supply to Gaza, a move intended to pressure Hamas into releasing hostages. The decision, announced by Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen, is seen as a continuation of Israel’s blockade and policy of starvation against the Palestinian people.

Violation of Ceasefire and International Law

In a statement, Jordan’s Foreign Ministry described Israel’s actions as a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. The ministry warned that this move could reignite tensions in the region and exacerbate the already dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Jordan’s Foreign Ministry urged the international community to hold Israel accountable for breaching the ceasefire, restore the electricity supply to Gaza, and reopen vital crossings for humanitarian aid. The enclave, already facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis, is in desperate need of international support.

Israel’s Energy Minister Defends the Action

On Sunday, Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen confirmed the decision to halt electricity to Gaza, which he stated was a tactic to press Hamas to release hostages. As of now, 59 hostages are still being held by Hamas, with approximately 24 believed to be alive. Cohen made it clear that Israel would use all available means to secure the release of the hostages and ensure Hamas’ elimination from Gaza.

Blockade of Aid and Ongoing Ceasefire Talks

Since March 2, Israel has also blocked the delivery of humanitarian aid, including food, to Gaza, following the expiration of the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement. Meanwhile, efforts for the second phase of the ceasefire are underway, with positive indicators from mediators in Egypt and Qatar, who are working to finalize the agreement.

Hamas spokesman Abdul Latif Al-Qanou expressed optimism about the ongoing negotiations, stating that progress is being made toward the implementation of the second phase of the ceasefire.

As tensions continue to rise, the international community remains focused on ensuring the peaceful resolution of the conflict and alleviating the suffering of the people of Gaza.