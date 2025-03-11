Guatemala’s Volcano of Fire Erupts Again: 30,000 in Immediate Danger!

San Jose: Guatemala’s active Volcán de Fuego (Volcano of Fire) has raised significant alarm as it continues to erupt, posing a severe threat to at least 30,000 people. The National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (Conred) has issued urgent warnings and evacuation orders for nearby communities in the departments of Sacatepéquez, Chimaltenango, and Escuintla.

Urgent Evacuations as Volcano Erupts

Conred’s executive secretary, Claudinne Ogaldes, called on residents in affected regions to immediately evacuate their homes following the eruption in the past hours. The National Civil Protection and the Guatemalan Army are working together to coordinate safety measures. Emergency shelters have been set up, with 282 families already evacuated to San Juan Alotenango in Sacatepéquez and more shelters established in Cotzumalguapa, Escuintla.

Volcano’s Increasing Threat and Potential Hazards

Conred has issued a warning that the Volcano of Fire could continue spewing “constant incandescent material” throughout the night and early morning. The risk of lava flows descending ravines of the volcano remains high. Officials also predict that plumes of ash and smoke could reach heights of 6,000 meters above sea level, potentially affecting communities as far as 40 kilometers in the west, southwest, and northwest directions.

Additionally, the eruption could trigger lava avalanches and pyroclastic flows, which could spread ash to lower altitudes and pose even greater risks to surrounding areas.

Ongoing Monitoring and Safety Measures

Conred and local authorities are closely monitoring the situation as the volcano’s activity persists. The government continues to prioritize the safety of affected populations and is working to evacuate more individuals if necessary. The situation remains fluid, with authorities urging the public to stay informed and follow evacuation instructions to avoid disaster.