Burj Khalifa Lights Up to Celebrate India’s Victory at Champions Trophy 2025

Dubai: The iconic Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, was illuminated with the Indian flag on Sunday night to celebrate Team India’s spectacular victory at the 2025 Champions Trophy. The stunning visual display not only showcased the colors of the Indian flag—saffron, white, and green—but also featured the Ashoka Chakra and images of key players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from the winning team.

India’s thrilling four-wicket victory against New Zealand in the final marked their second consecutive triumph in an International Cricket Council (ICC) event. New Zealand posted a total of 251 runs in their allotted 50 overs, which India successfully chased down with just six balls to spare, securing their third Champions Trophy title.

Dubai Hosts the Champions Trophy Final Amid Political Tensions

The final was hosted in Dubai due to ongoing political tensions between India and Pakistan, which have prevented India from touring Pakistan since the 2008 Mumbai attacks. As part of a hybrid hosting model to ensure India’s participation, the International Cricket Council (ICC) moved all of India’s matches—including the final—to Dubai. If India had not made it to the final, the match would have been scheduled in Lahore, Pakistan.

Reaction from Fans and Locals

The Burj Khalifa’s light display drew large crowds of tourists and locals, who gathered to witness the historic moment. Social media users expressed their excitement and pride in India’s victory. Many fans flooded the comment sections with messages like, “India Triumphs Today, Pride Forever!” and “Proud to be Indian.” One enthusiastic supporter wrote, “Wow ab Dubai me bhi hamlog ka jhandha lahraya ja raha hai,” while others celebrated the leadership of Captain Rohit Sharma with remarks like, “My selfless Captain Rohit Sharma. Hitman 45.”

However, not all reactions were positive. Some users questioned the authenticity of the video, claiming it was edited or outdated.

India’s Continued Dominance in International Cricket

India’s victory in the 2025 Champions Trophy continues their dominance on the international cricket stage, with the team now boasting multiple ICC titles. Their victory is also seen as a significant milestone following their win at the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, establishing them as a powerhouse in international cricket.

This year’s triumph was particularly special for Indian fans, with Dubai’s Burj Khalifa becoming a symbol of India’s international success and growing stature on the global stage.