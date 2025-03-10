Ravindra Jadeja Wins Best Fielding Medal After India’s Champions Trophy Victory

Dubai: Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been awarded the “Fielder of the Match” medal after his stellar fielding performance during India’s victory over New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy final. Jadeja’s incredible bullet throws and all-round contribution played a pivotal role in India’s triumph.

Jadeja’s Key Contribution in the Final: A Standout Performance

In his bowling spell, Jadeja was exceptional, conceding only 30 runs from 10 overs and taking the crucial wicket of Tom Latham, which helped India restrict New Zealand to 251/7 in their allotted 50 overs. Later, the Indian batting line-up led by captain Rohit Sharma (76 runs) and KL Rahul (34* runs) steered India to a four-wicket victory, marking their third Champions Trophy title.

Fielding Efforts Recognized: T Dilip Lauds India’s Teamwork

Post-match, India’s fielding coach T Dilip praised the team’s collective fielding efforts throughout the tournament. Despite a few dropped chances in the final, Dilip acknowledged that Jadeja’s contributions stood out, and he was rightfully awarded the best fielder medal. Although the Indian team dropped four chances in the final, including crucial moments from Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma, and Shubman Gill, India’s overall fielding performance in the tournament remained impressive.

Dilip emphasized the importance of both individual effort and teamwork in the field, stating, “No effort on the field is ever too small. Every single commitment was fueling our common goal – ‘We are the Champions.’ Fielding is two sides of the same coin; intensity, aggression, and attitude, combined with camaraderie, trust, and brotherhood between each other.”

India’s Triumph: A Historic Third Champions Trophy Win

This victory makes India the most successful team in Champions Trophy history. The win comes after a 12-year wait for an ICC ODI title, and it offers a sense of redemption for the Indian team and fans, following their narrow loss in the 2023 ODI World Cup. The Dubai stadium was filled with Indian supporters, adding to the significance of the victory on foreign soil.

With Jadeja’s exceptional fielding performance and the team’s collective efforts, India has further cemented its place as one of the most successful teams in international cricket, and their third Champions Trophy win is a testament to their continued dominance in the world of cricket.