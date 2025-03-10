Mark Carney Declares Strong Stand Against U.S. Influence as Canada’s New Prime Minister

Ottawa: Mark Carney, the 59-year-old former governor of both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, has been named as the next Prime Minister of Canada. Carney’s leadership victory within the Liberal Party came with overwhelming support, securing 131,674 votes and over 85 percent of the vote share.

Upon his victory, Carney wasted no time in making his stance clear, particularly in regard to Canada’s relationship with the United States. Carney firmly stated that “Ottawa will never ever be part of America in any way, shape or form,” sending a clear message about his vision for Canadian sovereignty.

Carney Criticizes U.S. Healthcare and Tariff Policies

Carney, who has remained largely a political outsider, delivered a strong condemnation of the U.S. healthcare system, calling it a business rather than a basic human right, unlike Canada’s universal healthcare system. He also compared the cultural fabric of both nations, stating, “America is a melting pot. Canada is a mosaic.”

Addressing the ongoing tensions between Canada and the U.S., particularly surrounding trade, Carney expressed his firm stance on the imposition of tariffs. He stated that Canada’s retaliatory measures would remain in place until the U.S. could make a credible commitment to fair and free trade. “We cannot and will not let him (Trump) succeed. We are Canada strong,” Carney emphasized.

Mark Carney Critiques Opposition and Stresses Unity for Canada’s Future

Carney also used the opportunity to criticize Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, calling him a “lifelong politician” who “worships at the altar of the free market despite never having made a payroll himself.” This was seen as a direct jab at Poilievre’s economic policies and his lack of experience in the private sector.

The new Prime Minister also vowed that Canada would continue to stand strong in the face of economic challenges. “In this crisis, those who are hit hardest by these impositions should be helped, while Canada builds its strength at home. That is the right thing to do. That is the fair thing to do. That is the Canadian thing to do,” Carney declared, amid loud applause.

He reinforced the message that Canada must remain independent and resilient in the face of challenges from its southern neighbor, stating, “America is a country we can no longer trust… We have to look after ourselves and each other.”

Mark Carney’s Vision for a Stronger, United Canada

In his concluding remarks, Carney promised to guide the nation through the crisis and emerge stronger than ever. “We can and we will come out stronger than ever, and we will because Canada is built on the strength of its people,” he said, echoing his vision for a united and robust Canada.

As his speech ended with a fervent “Vive la Canada” (Long live Canada), Carney’s message was clear: Canada will stand firm on its values, protect its national interests, and ensure that its future is shaped by the strength and unity of its people.